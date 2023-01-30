San Antonio doggy drinkery Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden sets Feb. 11 soft opening

Instagram / baramerica_satx
Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.
The family behind Southtown's venerable Bar America
will open its second venture next month, this one catering to San Antonio fur babies and their human pals.
Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a canine-friendly drinkery, will hold an RSVP-only soft opening Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4302 Hyatt Place Drive, near financial-services giant USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.
During the event, a select few invitees will be able to check out the venue’s amenities, which include multiple dog runs, a beer garden, a food truck park and sand volleyball courts. The owners said a grand opening will come sometime later in February.
In social media posts, the owners also said they pushed back their original Jan. 13 opening date for the 25,000-square-foot property due to construction delays.
Those interested in the Feb. 11 sneak peek can visit Texas Dog Co.’s website
to request an invitation. However, attendance will be limited, according to online information.
