San Antonio favorite Sichuan House temporarily closed following theft

Owner Kristina Zhao said her team is in a 'waiting game' to see how long the damage from a theft of copper wiring will take to repair.

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 3:34 pm

Sichuan House will be closed until power can be restored.
Google Maps
Sichuan House will be closed until power can be restored.
San Antonio Chinese restaurant Sichuan House is temporarily shuttered after copper thieves rendered its building without power, according to its owner.

In a Monday Facebook post, management from the popular eatery, located at 3505 Wurzbach Road #103, said they will remain closed until the power can be restored. Owner Kristina Zhao told the Current that her team is now enduring a “waiting game” while the restaurant's insurer and electricians determine how long it will take to fix the damage. 

“There are always so many hoops to jump through just to make things right,” Zhao said.



In recent years, thefts of copper wiring have exploded as a result of higher prices for the metal, according to the FBI. Thieves are often able to access the wire without even breaking into the interior of a business or home. Even so, they frequently do serious damage in the process.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

