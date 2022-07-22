San Antonio favorites Dashi and Godai to team up for five-course wine pairing dinner July 31

Instagram / sichuandashi
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar is kicking off a new wine tasting series July 31, dubbed Vino & Vinyl. Its first guest chef is none other than local star Goro of acclaimed Godai Sushi.
The new dinner series will focus on taking diners on a journey of taste and sound via a collaborative menu, specialized wine pairings and some of SA's finest vinyl DJs. The inaugural dinner will offer a five-course pre-fixe menu from Godai’s chef Goro and Dashi Executive Chef Jian Li and fortified wine pairings curated by local sommelier Ceci Barretto.
Dashi will offer two seatings for the July 31 dinner, one at 12:30 p.m. and another at 4:30 p.m. The afternoon session will feature tunes by Mr. Sprout & DJ Ira, while Miel Beton, Joshua Swensen and DJ Chacho will provide music for the evening seating.
$175 tickets for the event
include a welcome cocktail, passed canapés, five collaborative courses and fortified wine pairings with each course. For diners who aren’t into fortified wines, tickets are $125 sans pairings.
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar is located at 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive.
