San Antonio food trailer European Dumplings Cafe to open first brick-and-mortar location

The owners of a year-old Ukrainian food trailer will open their Castle Hills restaurant on March 18.

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 4:42 pm

click to enlarge European Dumplings Cafe will move into a brick-and-mortar location later this month. - Facebook / European Dumpling Cafe
Facebook / European Dumpling Cafe
European Dumplings Cafe will move into a brick-and-mortar location later this month.
European Dumplings Cafe is the latest San Antonio mobile kitchen to make the jump to a brick-and-mortar location.

The Ukrainian cuisine-focused food trailer will move into a storefront at a shopping complex at 2211 N.W. Military Highway in Castle Hills, Axios reports. The new restaurant expected to begin serving Saturday, March 18.

Currently, the truck sits at 12157 Potranco Road.

Olga Veretelnik, who moved to San Antonio from Portland, Oregon, opened the mobile kitchen with her husband about a year ago, according to Axios. Aid organizations have occasionally brought Ukrainian refugees there for a taste of their native cuisine.

"They're my people, of course I'll feed them," Veretelnik told the news organization.

European Dumplings Cafe's menu offerings range from potato-stuffed pierogi and Ukrainian-style borscht to chicken skewers and sweet crepes with fruit. The owners plan to expand the menu once they're in the new location, according to Axios.

