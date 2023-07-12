Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio food trailer Krazy Katsu to open brick-and-mortar location in Medical Center

The second outpost will serve menu staples like the OG and Deebo chicken sandwiches along with breakfast and beer and wine.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 11:49 am

Krazy Katsu, known for massive chicken sandwiches, originally began as a ghost kitchen inside its owners' home.
Courtesy / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
Krazy Katsu, known for massive chicken sandwiches, originally began as a ghost kitchen inside its owners' home.
Krazy Katsu, an Olmos Park food trailer known for massive Asian-inspired chicken sandwiches will open a brick-and-mortar location in the Medical Center.

Krazy Katsu owners Jessica and Phillip Gonyea, shared the news this week on social media. The new restaurant will take over a former Project Pollo location at 9390 Huebner Road. Interior renovations are ongoing, with an expected opening date in late August, the Gonyeas said.
The new Krazy Katsu location will take over this former Project Pollo restaurant.
Courtesy / GoodFood Branding & Marketing
The new Krazy Katsu location will take over this former Project Pollo restaurant.
"This new location is full of potential for Krazy Katsu," owner Jessica Gonyea told the Current. "The Medical Center is a thriving area with many new customers to cater to and serve."

In addition to menu staples such as the OG and Deebo chicken sandos, the second outpost will also offer drive-thru service along with breakfast items and a selection of beer and wine.

The original Krazy Katsu location, 5257 McCullough Ave., will continue operation. It celebrated its one-year anniversary July 30.

