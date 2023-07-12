San Antonio food trailer Krazy Katsu to open brick-and-mortar location in Medical Center

Krazy Katsu owners Jessica and Phillip Gonyea, shared the news this week on social media. The new restaurant will take over a former Project Pollo location at 9390 Huebner Road. Interior renovations are ongoing, with an expected opening date in late August, the Gonyeas said.
In addition to menu staples such as the OG and Deebo chicken sandos, the second outpost will also offer drive-thru service along with breakfast items and a selection of beer and wine.
The original Krazy Katsu location, 5257 McCullough Ave., will continue operation. It celebrated its one-year anniversary July 30.
