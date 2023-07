San Antonio food trailer Krazy Katsu to open brick-and-mortar location in Medical Center

media

Krazy Katsu, an Olmos Park food trailer known for massive Asian-inspired chicken sandwiches will open a brick-and-mortar location in the Medical Center.Krazy Katsu owners Jessica and Phillip Gonyea, shared the news this week on social . The new restaurant will take over a former Project Pollo location at 9390 Huebner Road. Interior renovations are ongoing, with an expected opening date in late August, the Gonyeas said."This new location is full of potential for Krazy Katsu," owner Jessica Gonyea told the. "The Medical Center is a thriving area with many new customers to cater to and serve."In addition to menu staples such as the OG and Deebo chicken sandos, the second outpost will also offer drive-thru service along with breakfast items and a selection of beer and wine.The original Krazy Katsu location,continue