San Antonio food truck Eklectic Eats closing this weekend

Eklectic Eats chef Emma Olivas told followers the closure is temporary.

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 10:23 am

Share on Nextdoor
Eklectik Eats will temporarily close Saturday, Nov. 11. - Facebook / Eklectik Eats
Facebook / Eklectik Eats
Eklectik Eats will temporarily close Saturday, Nov. 11.
Puerto Rican and Caribbean street food truck Eklectic Eats is closing up shop this weekend, citing a “new opportunity” for its chef.

Chef-owner Emma Olivas  shared the news on Facebook that she’s been offered a new gig, which means Saturday, Nov. 11, will be diners’ last chance to get their hands on the truck’s island fare. Even so, the closure is only temporary and the truck will return in the future for pop-ups, she noted.

Olivas, a native of Puerto Rico, moved to San Antonio after finishing a degree in restaurant management, according to Eklectic Eats' website. She launched the truck in 2019 and has been serving up savory takes on empanadillas, mofongo and alcapurrias, a popular Puerto Rican fritter dish made with taro or yucca, plantains and sofrito then stuffed with picadillo and fried.

At press time, it’s unclear what OIivas' new opportunity is and when the truck will resume service.

Eklectic Eats will be open at 12157 Potranco Road 4-8 p.m. Friday and 2-8 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The first San Antonio Lobster Festival will take place this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio Lobster Festival attendees can expect lobster rolls and more at the this year's inaugural event.

Here's where military members can find free food, discounts on Veterans Day in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11.

San Antonio-based Burger Boy pokes fun at fried chicken behemoth Chick-Fil-A

By Nina Rangel

Burger Boy took to social media to poke fun at fried chicken chain Chick-Fil-A.

British transplants launching tea shop in San Antonio’s Stone Oak area

By Nina Rangel

The Old English Tea Shoppe will serve full English breakfasts and more.

Also in Food & Drink

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us