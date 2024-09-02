TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio food truck owner launches GoFundMe after brain tumor diagnosis

The fundraiser for the owner of Smack's Chicken Shack would cover his necessary travel and medical expenses.

By on Mon, Sep 2, 2024 at 8:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Smack's Chicken Shack owner Keenen Hendricks poses with his two children. - Courtesy Photo / GoFundMe
Courtesy Photo / GoFundMe
Smack's Chicken Shack owner Keenen Hendricks poses with his two children.
San Antonio's chefs and restaurant owners help the community break bread. Now a member of San Antonio's restaurant scene is asking the community to spare some bread in return.

Keenen Hendricks, the owner of Smack's Chicken Shack, has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is reaching out to local foodies for support.

Hendricks, a father of two, started doing pop-ups in 2018 as Smackerel, and by 2020 had his own Smack's food truck serving up signature supersized chicken sandwiches. However, his brain tumor diagnosis has made the going tough both financially and for his family, he posted on a GoFundMe online fundraiser.

"As you can imagine, this diagnosis has been a shock to my family and me. We’re doing everything we can to fight this, but the financial burden is heavy," Hendricks wrote. "This is going to involve a lot of travel to specialist clinics and, of course, significant medical expenses."

Since the diagnosis Hendricks has had to step back from the business, but his main concern is his family. Hendricks opened a brick-and-mortar Smack's in 2021 but closed its doors a year later so that he could spend more time with his two daughters.

"My priority now is my health and making sure I’m here for my girls in the future," he wrote. "Your support, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this page, would mean the world to us."
Hendricks started the GoFundMe page on Aug. 25. As of Monday, Sept. 2, he's more than halfway past his $15,000 goal.

The Smack's Chicken Shack food truck is located at 125 Lamar St.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Bobbie's Cafe sets opening date for new North San Antonio location

By Sanford Nowlin

Bobbie’s Cafe has been “cookin’ with love” since 1972, according to its owners.

Kimpton San Antonio hotel offering steep food and drink discounts in celebration of grand opening

By Michael Karlis

Located at 431 S. Alamo, the Kimpton Santo occupies the former site of a 19th-century English-German school.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

San Antonio's Godai Sushi closing this weekend after nearly 20 years in business

By Michael Karlis

Godai Sushi, 11203 West Ave., has been a longtime favorite wish local fans of Japanese food.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us