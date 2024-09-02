San Antonio food truck owner launches GoFundMe after brain tumor diagnosis

As you can imagine, this diagnosis has been a shock to my family and me. We’re doing everything we can to fight this, but the financial burden is heavy," Hendricks wrote. "This is going to involve a lot of travel to specialist clinics and, of course, significant medical expenses."



Since the diagnosis Hendricks has had to step back from the business, but his main concern is his family. Hendricks opened a brick-and-mortar Smack's in 2021 but closed its doors a year later so that he could spend more time with his two daughters.



"M

y priority now is my health and making sure I’m here for my girls in the future," he wrote. "Your support, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this page, would mean the world to us."





Hendricks started the GoFundMe page on Aug. 25. As of Monday, Sept. 2, he's more than halfway past his $15,000 goal.



The Smack's Chicken Shack food truck is located at 125 Lamar St.







