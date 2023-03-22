San Antonio food truck park The Block brings back Michelada Mayhem

Seven food trucks will compete to mix up the tastiest michelada, and ticket holders get to vote on the winner.

By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge The Block brings back Michelada Mayhem this weekend. - Facebook / The Block SA
Facebook / The Block SA
The Block brings back Michelada Mayhem this weekend.
The Block, a food truck park and patio bar, is bringing back its annual Michelada Mayhem, a culinary contest dedicated to the tomato juice-and-beer cocktail with a cult-like following.

On Sunday, March 26, seven food trucks will mix up and serve their individual takes on the concoction in hopes of landing a first-place prize.
While general admission is free, it costs $25 for patrons to participate in the michelada tastings and pick their favorites. The event runs 2-8 p.m. at 14530 Roadrunner Way.

