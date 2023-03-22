San Antonio food truck park The Block brings back Michelada Mayhem

The Block, a food truck park and patio bar, is bringing back its annual Michelada Mayhem, a culinary contest dedicated to the tomato juice-and-beer cocktail with a cult-like following.On Sunday, March 26, seven food trucks will mix up and serve their individual takes on the concoction in hopes of landing a first-place prize.While general admission is free, it costs $25 for patrons to participate in the michelada tastings and pick their favorites. The event runs 2-8 p.m. at 14530 Roadrunner Way.