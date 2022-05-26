San Antonio food truck park The Block SA holding Uvalde memorial fundraiser on Friday

Facebook / The Block SA
The entrance of UTSA-area food truck park and bar The Block SA.
UTSA-area food truck park The Block SA will host a fundraiser Friday to support the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund, an account created for the families of victims of Tuesday’s massacre at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School
.
According to social media posts, two Uvalde-born bartenders now residing in San Antonio will work the event, donating the entirety of their tips to the fund. Local food trucks Flacos Cali Tacos and Zulia’s Kitchen will join The Block in donating a portion of their proceeds.
Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, left 21 people dead — 19 of them children. The massacre is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
The Block, located at 14530 Roadrunner Way, also will host local acoustic musician Peter the Third from 7:30-8:30 p.m. as part of the fundraiser.
