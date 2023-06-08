San Antonio food writer Chuck Blount has died, leaving a flavorful legacy

Facebook / Chuck Blount
Blount (left) poses with Iowa barbecue legend Big Mo Cason.
San Antonio food writer Chuck Blount, an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience at the San Antonio Express-News
, has died.
The Iowa native made a name for himself in the Alamo City food scene by covering barbecue competitions and through his humorous 75-second beer reviews on social media. He also penned food- and drink-focused columns for the Express-News
.
Beyond his interest in food and beer, Blount, 47, covered poker and sports, and he was an integral part of the team that documented four of the Spurs’ five NBA championships, according to the details shared by the daily.
On Monday, Blount's family revealed on social media that he'd been diagnosed with a chronic condition and would be moved into hospice. He succumbed to that condition this Thursday, according to a GoFundMe
launched by a friend of Blount’s surviving family.
Blount is survived by his wife and high school-aged daughter.
