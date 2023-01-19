San Antonio-founded Church's Chicken cutting oil costs, carbon emissions with all-natural product

Church’s is currently finishing up the U.S. rollout of the sustainable, plant-powered product.

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 1:07 am

click to enlarge The first Church's location opened in San Antonio in 1952. - Courtesy Photo / Church's Texas Chicken
Courtesy Photo / Church's Texas Chicken
The first Church's location opened in San Antonio in 1952.
San Antonio-tied mega chain Church's Texas Chicken has taken a green approach to cutting its oil costs with an all-natural product that also offsets carbon emissions.

The fried yardbird company — which was founded across the street from the Alamo — is now using plant-based FreshFry Pods, which refresh and extend the life of frying oil by two to three days, according to a case study by Kentucky-based FreshFry.

According to FreshFry, every case of Pods offsets 8.2 pounds of carbon emissions. The company also purports to have helped redeploy 10 million pounds of agricultural scraps — the main component of the Pods — since their founding in 2014.

This collaboration with Church’s marks FreshFry’s first global partnership with a corporate quick service chain. Church’s is currently finishing up the rollout of the product stateside, and plans to expand to the company’s international franchises are in the works for early 2023.

The first Church's location opened in San Antonio in 1952. The company is now headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and operates 816 locations in 27 states.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
