San Antonio-founded Church's Chicken cutting oil costs, carbon emissions with all-natural product

Courtesy Photo / Church's Texas Chicken
The first Church's location opened in San Antonio in 1952.
San Antonio-tied mega chain Church's Texas Chicken
has taken a green approach to cutting its oil costs with an all-natural product that also offsets carbon emissions.
The fried yardbird company — which was founded across the street from the Alamo — is now using plant-based FreshFry Pods, which refresh and extend the life of frying oil by two to three days, according to a case study by Kentucky-based FreshFry
.
According to FreshFry, every case of Pods offsets 8.2 pounds of carbon emissions. The company also purports to have helped redeploy 10 million pounds of agricultural scraps — the main component of the Pods — since their founding in 2014.
This collaboration with Church’s marks FreshFry’s first global partnership with a corporate quick service chain. Church’s is currently finishing up the rollout of the product stateside, and plans to expand to the company’s international franchises are in the works for early 2023.
The first Church's location opened in San Antonio in 1952. The company is now headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and operates 816 locations in 27 states.
