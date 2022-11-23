San Antonio gains new charcuterie concept Graze Craze, which offers boards and boxes for events

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Graze Craze Graze Craze offers charcuterie boards and boxes for special events.

Just in time for holiday gatherings, San Antonio has gained another charcuterie-focused concept.The Oklahoma-based Graze Craze chain is now offering curated boards and boxes in San Antonio featuring specialty meats and cheeses, fresh fruits, vegetables and gourmet sweets. Married local franchisees Ricardo Gutierrez Jr. and Helen Garcia are helming the new shop, located at 16111 San Pedro Avenue, Suite 102.Graze Craze capitalizes on the trend of party and event organizers laying out boards filled with bite-sized eats for folks to graze on at their leisure.Gutierrez brings more than 20 years of restaurant industry experience to the business, creating a menu with options he says are tailored to fit many occasions and lifestyles. The store also offers free local delivery.Each of the chain's charcuterie boards is artfully arranged by a “Grazologist” — or a charcuterie concierge — with multiple size options, from single boxes for the lone grazer to boards with enough fresh food to feed a large group, according to details shared by the company.