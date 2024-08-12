WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio goth nightclub Cream no longer plans to open larger St. Paul Square location

In a Sunday social media post, the owners revealed that the deal has fallen through.

By on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 at 11:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Cream Night Club will no longer open its planned larger location at St. Paul's Square. - Courtesy Photo / Cream Night Club
Courtesy Photo / Cream Night Club
Cream Night Club will no longer open its planned larger location at St. Paul's Square.
Goth dance club Cream Cocktail Lounge has walked away from a planned expansion into St. Paul Square.

The venue's owners announced the decision Sunday evening in an Instagram post, explaining that plans for a three-story club in the burgeoning east-of-downtown nightlife destination were off the table.

"This could’ve been special but we got screwed," the post said without elaborating. "Lesson[s] were learned and this is an example of doing your homework on a property."

The post also lamented "all the time [and] all the money wasted on this project."

County property records show the building is owned by Austin-based Executive Real Estate Group, which owns properties in San Antonio and other major Texas cities. The Current was unable to reach the real estate development and brokerage firm for immediate comment.

Cream, which started with a small flagship location at 527 W. Hildebrand Ave., teased plans in spring of 2023 to open a larger venue at 102 Heiman St. in St. Paul Square. The relocated venue was originally scheduled to debut last summer, meaning the opening was a year behind schedule.

In their Instagram post, Cream's owners said they tried to keep the project alive and blamed an unidentified group for booting them out.

"We fixed that building up just to get it taken away from us," the post said.
The project was envisioned as a 9,400-square-foot club consisting of a basement level focused on techno and house music, a street level featuring death rock and post-punk beats and a top floor that could be used for shows and events, according to details shared with the Current last year.

The original Cream in Beacon Hill will remain open, where DJs including Ely Bat will continue to curate a selection of death rock, goth, post-punk and darkwave, a Cream partner who declined to be named told the Current.

The partner declined to elaborate on the demise of the St. Paul Square project, instead saying he wants to focus on other projects including the group's development of Neon Moon Saloon, a nu metal and country spot taking over the St. Mary's Strip's former Squeezebox location. Neon Moon will have a grand opening Aug. 30.

Cream's owners also plan to open a separate club on Hildebrand called Sinners.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Delivery service Favor crowns six San Antonio restaurants as winners in its annual awards

By Stephanie Koithan

Smoke Shack won in Favor's Best Barbecue category for San Antonio.

San Antonio's first CosMc's location to hold grand opening this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The beverage-led chain focuses on menu items for those combatting the "3 p.m. slump."

Visit San Antonio paying $270,000 for city's restaurants to appear in Michelin Guide Texas

By Michael Karlis

Christopher Cullum of Cullum's Attaboy assembles a plate in his restaurant's kitchen. San Antonio tourism officials hope the city's inclusion in the forthcoming Michelin Guide Texas will further elevate the profile of its food scene.

San Antonio restaurant Aguachile’s deft way with Mexican-style seafood worth the admission price

By Ron Bechtol

The molcas and molcajetes at Aguachile are impressive.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us