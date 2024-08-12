San Antonio goth nightclub Cream no longer plans to open larger St. Paul Square location

Cream Night Club will no longer open its planned larger location at St. Paul's Square.

The original Cream in Beacon Hill will remain open, where DJs including Ely Bat will continue to curate a selection of death rock, goth, post-punk and darkwave, a Cream partner who declined to be named told

Current.

The partner declined to elaborate on the demise of the St. Paul Square project,

saying he wants to focus on

a nu metal and country spot taking over the St. Mary's Strip's former Squeezebox location. Neon Moon will have a grand opening Aug. 30.