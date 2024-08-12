San Antonio goth nightclub Cream no longer plans to open larger St. Paul Square location

The venue's owners announced the decision Sunday evening in an Instagram post, explaining that plans for a three-story club in the burgeoning east-of-downtown nightlife destination were off the table.
"This could’ve been special but we got screwed," the post said without elaborating. "Lesson[s] were learned and this is an example of doing your homework on a property."
The post also lamented "all the time [and] all the money wasted on this project."
County property records show the building is owned by Austin-based Executive Real Estate Group, which owns properties in San Antonio and other major Texas cities. The Current was unable to reach the real estate development and brokerage firm for immediate comment.
Cream, which started with a small flagship location at 527 W. Hildebrand Ave., teased plans in spring of 2023 to open a larger venue at 102 Heiman St. in St. Paul Square. The relocated venue was originally scheduled to debut last summer, meaning the opening was a year behind schedule.
In their Instagram post, Cream's owners said they tried to keep the project alive and blamed an unidentified group for booting them out.
"We fixed that building up just to get it taken away from us," the post said.
The original Cream in Beacon Hill will remain open, where DJs including Ely Bat will continue to curate a selection of death rock, goth, post-punk and darkwave, a Cream partner who declined to be named told the Current.
The partner declined to elaborate on the demise of the St. Paul Square project, instead saying he wants to focus on other projects including the group's development of Neon Moon Saloon, a nu metal and country spot taking over the St. Mary's Strip's former Squeezebox location. Neon Moon will have a grand opening Aug. 30.
Cream's owners also plan to open a separate club on Hildebrand called Sinners.
