San Antonio goth nightclub Cream no longer plans to open larger St. Paul Square location

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Cream Night Club Cream Night Club will no longer open its planned larger location at St. Paul's Square.

The original Cream in Beacon Hill will remain open, where DJs including Ely Bat will continue to curate a selection of death rock, goth, post-punk and darkwave, a Cream partner who declined to be named told the Current.



The partner declined to elaborate on the demise of the St. Paul Square project, instead saying he wants to focus on other projects including the group's a nu metal and country spot taking over the St. Mary's Strip's former Squeezebox location. Neon Moon will have a grand opening Aug. 30. The project was envisioned as a 9,400-square-foot club consisting of a basement level focused on techno and house music, a street level featuring death rock and post-punk beats and a top floor that could be used for shows and events, according to details shared with thelast year.theinsteadother projects including the group's development of Neon Moon Saloon

Goth dance club Cream Cocktail Lounge has walked away from a planned expansion into St. Paul Square.The venue's owners announced the decision Sunday evening in an Instagram post , explaining that plans for a three-story club in the burgeoning east-of-downtown nightlife destination were off the table."This could’ve been special but we got screwed," the post said without elaborating. "Lesson[s] were learned and this is an example of doing your homework on a property."The post also lamented "all the time [and] all the money wasted on this project."County property records show the building is owned by Austin-based Executive Real Estate Group, which owns properties in San Antonio and other major Texas cities. Thewas unable to reach the real estate development and brokerage firm for immediate comment.Cream, which started with a small flagship location at 527 W. Hildebrand Ave., teased plans in spring of 2023 to open a larger venue at 102 Heiman St. in St. Paul Square. The relocated venue was originally scheduled to debut last summer, meaning the opening was a year behind schedule.In their Instagram post, Cream's owners said they tried to keep the project alive and blamed an unidentified group for booting them out."We fixed that building up just to get it taken away from us," the post said.