San Antonio group behind Little Em's, Restaurant Claudine to launch Warehouse Diner July 8

Brandon Rodriguez
Warehouse Diner is situated adjacent to Go Fish Wine Bar.
The restaurant group behind popular eateries Little Em's Oyster Bar and Restaurant Claudine will next month debut Warehouse Diner
, a low-key weekends-only venture with a pop-up flair.
The Carpenter Carpenter group
will open Warehouse Diner Saturday, July 8, featuring coffee, breakfast sandos and retail vendors for lazy morning noshing. As of deadline for this story, the restaurant group is planning to open for morning sammies and shopping on Saturday mornings only.
The venue will also host food pop-ups — typically classified as one-night-only guest chef appearances — from an already-impressive lineup of local talent.
The pop-up series will kickoff with a Thursday, July 13 event helmed by local celebrity chef Jason Dady slinging Indian food in the space for its inaugural event. Other chefs slated to appear include Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack and upcoming Jamaican joint Port Royal
and Jorge Luis Hernández of Hotel Emma
.
The new concept is situated adjacent to the group's pastel-painted eatery Go Fish Wine Bar. Carpenter Carpenter Communications Director Delia Flores described Warehouse Diner as something slightly edgier in comparison to the playful approach the group has taken with Little Em's Oyster Bar and neighboring Go Fish.
Warehouse Diner is located at 125 W Grayson St. So far, weekly operating hours have not been confirmed.
