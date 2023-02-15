San Antonio group behind Toro Kitchen + Bar, The Cellar Mixology plans multi-concept expansion

Instagram / cellarmixology
A bartender at Gusto Group USA's Cellar Mixology in St. Paul Square serves a Gold Rush cocktail.
The San Antonio-based operator of the city's two Toro Kitchen + Bar locations is working on an expansion of that tapas concept, CultureMap San Antonio reports
. Not to mention, the business plans to open two new bars and a pizza spot.
Gerardo de Anda of Gusto Group USA — whose holdings also include The Cellar Mixology and Cuishe Cocina Méxicana — told the news site that his company has four new projects in the works, starting with The Bunker Mixology, a subterranean bar located inside the former site of downtown cocktail haven Jet Setter.
Though The Bunker Mixology will offer amenities similar to the group's predecessor bar, The Cellar Mixology in St. Paul Square, de Anda told CultureMap it will boast a more refined feel. The clubby concept, described as a “lounge dotted with contemporary furniture and art,” will open at 229 E. Houston St., #10, in March.
Closely following The Bunker's opening will be a relocation and expansion of Toro Kitchen + Bar's Stone Oak location. The tapas restaurant will move to a new space in April, this one with private rooms and more square footage, both inside and out, CultureMap reports. The story didn't disclose an address for the relocated eatery.
Next, Gusto Group will debut an all-new Toro location at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, #22130. That restaurant will offer the same seasonally rotating menu as the previous locations — and then some, de Anda told Culture Map. Unique to the new location will be Lounge 43, an upstairs speakeasy, where guests can nosh on small plates.
Rounding out Gusto Group's breakneck expansion will be a duo of concepts at St. Paul Square, home of the venture's original Cuishe and Toro. De Anda is targeting mid-June for new establishments Stylus Mixology — a “tribute to the glittery nightlife of the ‘70s” — and Boombox Pizza & Bar, which will serve pizza by the slice along with whole pies.
“We fell in love with St. Paul Square the first time we toured it, especially the basement,” de Anda told CultureMap. “We understood it was going to be a challenge, but we ... we believed in its potential and we continue to strive to ensure St. Paul Square is rediscovered by locals and tourists.”
