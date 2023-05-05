San Antonio high-end Mexican restaurant Mixtli opens specialty wine and food store

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Cellar at Mixtli Located adjacent the dining room of Mixtli, The Cellar will sell specialty wine and food.

The minds behind one of San Antonio’s celebrated dining spots, innovative Mexican restaurant Mixtli, are launching a new concept called The Cellar, a specialty wine and food store.



Scheduled to open Sunday, May 14, The Cellar will sit adjacent to Mixtli's Southtown dining room, 812 S. Alamo St., Suite 103, according to the owners. The store will offer more than 1,200 wines from around the world while placing emphasis on Mexican wines at various price points.



Hailey Pruitt, Mixtli's sommelier, will oversee The Cellar. She'll also be available to oversee personal shopping experiences.



Beyond its wine selection, The Cellar will offer prepared foods, coffee, groceries and cookbooks. Moreover, the spot host private dining experiences and events of up to 12 people.



“I’m incredibly proud of the diverse wine program we’ve built at Mixtli,” Pruitt said in an emailed statement, “and I’m excited to share my passion for all aspects of wine — from the farming and harvesting to winemaking and distribution — on a deeper level at The Cellar by guiding guest choices and suggesting pairings."



The Cellar will be open 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.