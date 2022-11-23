San Antonio Hyatt Regency River Walk's new food truck launches hot cocoa menu for holidays

There's even a spiked version for folks who need a little buzz with their hot chocolate.

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:44 pm

San Antonio's Sauced on Losoya food truck is now offering a specialty hot chocolate menu to warm locals and visitors.
Pexels / Brigitte Tohm
San Antonio's Sauced on Losoya food truck is now offering a specialty hot chocolate menu to warm locals and visitors.
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk’s new Sauced on Losoya food truck is branching out from its made-to-order Neopolitan-style pizzas.

Its new holiday offering? A specialty hot chocolate menu.

The mobile eatery began slinging gourmet pizzas in September. With the arrival of Thanksgiving week, it's expanded the menu to include the seasonal specialty of hot chocolate, including a spiked cocoa for folks who need a little buzz. Its full menu of chocolaty offerings wasn't available at press time, however.

Sauced on Losoya, located at 123 Losoya St., is open Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m.-midnight and Saturday and Sunday from noon-midnight.

