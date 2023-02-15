San Antonio Icehouse Week will celebrate city's outdoor drinking spots with discounts and prizes

The 10-day celebration kicks off on Friday, Feb. 24.

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 3:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will participate in this year's San Antonio Icehouse Week. - Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will participate in this year's San Antonio Icehouse Week.
Owners of the casual outdoor drinking spots that are a key part of San Antonio's community and culture will kick off the Second Annual San Antonio Icehouse Week on Friday, Feb. 24.

The 10-day celebration will highlight some of the city’s most vibrant icehouses, all offering drink specials, prizes and giveaways. A portion of proceeds from the event — which is co-sponsored by the Current and ends Sunday, March 5 — will benefit LaunchSA, a local entrepreneurship and small-business support community.

Alamo City entrepreneurs Jody Newman, owner of Bruno’s Dive Bar and the Friendly Spot, and Kent Oliver, owner of Dakota Eastside Icehouse, launched the inaugural Icehouse Week in 2022 to support small businesses recovering from the pandemic. They also wanted to celebrate the icehouse's vital place in South Texas culture.

“In the last two decades or so, there’s been a resurgence of people who appreciate what icehouses are about, and what they have to offer,” Oliver told the Current last year. “A close place to home, where they can go and hang out, be with friends, meet their neighbors. ... I think some of the newer neighborhoods and subdivisions just don’t have an outlet that’s personal and embedded in the neighborhood, so it’s so important for us to preserve that culture.”

During the first run of the event, thousands of San Antonians showed their support for local small businesses by patronizing participating icehouses.

This year, the featured establishments including Backyard on Broadway, Bruno’s Dive, Dakota East Side Icehouse, La Tuna Icehouse & Grill, Lucky Duck, Lucy Cooper’s Texas Icehouse, McIntyre’s — to name a few. This iteration also is presented by local breweries Freetail Brewing Co., Second Pitch Beer Co. Viva Beer and Weathered Souls Brewing Co. along with Tito's Vodka.

A full list of participants and other details is available online.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio group behind Toro Kitchen + Bar, The Cellar Mixology plans multi-concept expansion

By Nina Rangel

A bartender at Gusto Group USA's Cellar Mixology in St. Paul Square serves a Gold Rush cocktail.

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez to reopen Southtown's Casa Hernán as a Mexican cantina

By Nina Rangel

Casa Hernán Cantina will open sometime in March.

San Antonio’s Bakudan Ramen to open Bandera Road location this week

By Nina Rangel

Bakudan Ramen is once again expanding its footprint.

Three San Antonio breweries earn gold medals at 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Cup

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. brought home a gold medal for its Imagine 14th Anniversary Beer.

Also in Food & Drink

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us