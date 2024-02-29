FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio Italian eateries Allora and Arrosta combine menus, plan new concept

Arrosta’s menu is also getting a refresh, and will become a Mediterranean seafood spot.

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 9:24 am

Arrosta will reopen as a Mediterranean seafood spot March 4. - Ryann Ford for Arrosta
Pearl-area Italian eateries Allora and Arrosta have combined forces to offer diners the most popular dishes from both restaurants under one roof.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 28, guests can find popular dishes from Arrosta's menu — comforting eats such as eggplant parmigiana, housemade pastas and individual sourdough pizzas — inside the much bigger dining room of Allora.

“Allora has three times the kitchen space and four times as many seats as Arrosta,” owner Peter Selig said in an emailed statement. "To handle the crowds from both Allora and Arrosta more efficiently and effectively, we've decided to combine the best of the best.”

Allora’s most popular dishes, such as grilled octopus, vegetarian baked cauliflower, crispy roast chicken, will remain available. As a result of the change, Arrosta’s menu is getting a refresh, and will become a Mediterranean seafood spot, company officials said. Arrosta will be closed Feb. 28-March 4 to transition.

News of the revamps comes hot on the heels of the early February departure of popular local chef Robbie Nowlin, who oversaw the menu at Allora since its opening in February 2022. Now, Executive Chef Ed Ebert helms the pair of eateries.

Allora, 403 Pearl Parkway, is open for lunch 11 a.m.-2:15 p.m. daily. It reopens for dinner from 5-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

