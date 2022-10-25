San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's closed for remodeling ahead of first anniversary

Instagram / bubbysjsf
Bubby’s this week closed to give the business a facelift ahead of its one year anniversary.
San Antonio delicatessen Bubby’s closed this week so its owners can give the business a facelift ahead of its one-year anniversary.
Beyond interior improvements and new technology, the upgrades to the self-described "Jewish soul food" spot will include an expanded menu and longer hours, according to details shared on its website
. The deli is expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 14, the anniversary of its launch date.
Married business partners Jason and Charlie Nuttall-Fiske opened Bubby's last November
, serving up sandwiches, soups and deli counter items prepared using recipes passed on by their own bubbies, or grandmothers.
“Like any other small business, we have taken many, many hard knocks this first year. There are things that we have realized along the way that will require improvement in order to improve the employee experience and, in turn, the guest experience,”Jason Nuttall-Fiske told the Current
.
“We realize it was not possible to do while maintaining the quality of the business operation, because there were going to be Swiss cheese holes throughout the next couple of weeks, and we’d have to close sporadically anyway,” he added. “So it was easier just to shut it down, focus — no distractions — and then the curtain goes back up on the anniversary date.”
Currently, Bubby's makes 90% of its baked goods onsite. However, after the planned upgrades, it will be able to produce all of those goods — which include bagels, bialys and babka — on premises, Jason Nuttall-Fiske said.
Bubby's is located at 12730 NW Military Highway.
