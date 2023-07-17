San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's will close permanently Sunday, July 23

Bubby’s Jewish Soul Food, a local haven for New York-style bagels and baked goods, will close its doors permanently this weekend.
The business took to social media over the weekend to inform fans that Sunday, July 23 will be its last day in operation. Diners can stock up on their favorite bagels, bialys and babka via the Bubby’s website, however owners strongly encourage that pre-orders are placed by Wednesday to guarantee supply.
Though the post lists Sunday, July 22 as the closing date, the Current
confirmed with co-owner Jason Nuttall-Fiske that the correct date is July 23.
“We have made the decision to permanently power down our ovens at 4pm on Sunday, July [23],” the business’ post read. “Building upon the foundation we’ve established, this will make way for another innovator to also realize their dream of offering you next-level Jew-foods.”
Married business partners Jason and Charlie Nuttall-Fiske opened Bubby's
in November of 2021, serving up sandwiches, soups and deli counter items prepared using recipes passed on by their own bubbies, or grandmothers.
Bubby's is located at 12730 NW Military Highway. It will close for good at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed