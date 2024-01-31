LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

San Antonio joins prestigious network of global cities of gastronomy

San Antonio is one of only three U.S. locations to get an invite into the prestigious Delice Network, a global club of 25 food-oriented cities.

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 1:05 pm

By joining the Delice Network, San Antonio chefs will be invited to study in European cities as part of exchange programs.
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
By joining the Delice Network, San Antonio chefs will be invited to study in European cities as part of exchange programs.
San Antonio is one of just three U.S. cities recently accepted into the prestigious Delice Network, according to city officials.

The Delice Network is a global club of 25 culturally significant cities dedicated to celebrating and promoting food and gastronomy. Chicago and Tucson, Arizona, were the other two U.S. cities invited into the network. Like San Antonio, Tucson also is part of UNESCO's Creative Cities of Gastronomy program.

"Being accepted into this international professional network is a tremendous honor for our city," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. "It recognizes the dedication of our chefs, the vibrancy of our local food scene, and our commitment to fostering a sustainable city and thriving culinary culture.

As a member of the Delice Network, chefs from San Antonio will participate in study tours of gastronomy hubs such as Barcelona, Montreal, and Lyon, France, according to the group's website. The organization also operates chef exchange programs and festivals.

In a statement, Delice Network Executive Director Elisabetta Bernardini said San Antonio's membership in the network will further elevate its status as a food destination.

"Our members all over the world are looking forward to exchanging ideas, inspiration, and best practices with San Antonio," she said. "We are ready to boost cultural exchanges and common projects and to create interesting networking opportunities. Welcome San Antonio!"

