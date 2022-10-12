San Antonio LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe temporarily closed

A representative of the cafe said staff plan to be serving again by Halloween.

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge Main Drag mainstay Luther's Cafe is closed due to plumbing issues, a representative told MySA. - Screen Capture / Google Maps
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Main Drag mainstay Luther's Cafe is closed due to plumbing issues, a representative told MySA.
Luther's Cafe — the venerable North Main Avenue destination for burgers, milkshakes and drag shows — has closed to deal with plumbing issues, MySA reports.

A sign on the front door tells visitors that the business is “closed at this time" and encourages them to check its website for more details. However, no website details were available at press time.

But in a Facebook message, Luther's officials thanked MySA for its concern but explained that the closure is only expected to be temporary.

Construction in a nearby building caused issues with Luther's plumbing, forcing it to suspend operation, MySA reports. The cafe’s representative said staff plan to be serving again by Halloween.

Luther’s opened in 1949, and over the years, became a mainstay and safe space for San Antonio’s LGBTQ+ community. The restaurant was first located on the corner of Locust Street and Main Avenue, then later moved to Main and Evergreen Street.

In 2012, Luther's relocated to its current spot at 1503 N. Main Ave., becoming one of the fixtures of the Main Drag, the city's LGBTQ+ nightlife district.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio-area mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has closed

By Nina Rangel

Helotes mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers is listed on Google as "permanently closed."

San Antonio breweries make epic showing at 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Colorado

By Jeremy Banas

Freetail Brewing's crew accepts a bronze medal for its Bowie Bock.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

McDonald's to give away free fries and nuggets at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday

By Nina Rangel

McDonald's will give away free fries and nuggets at Toyota Field this Saturday.

Also in Food & Drink

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback

By Travis E. Poling

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us