San Antonio locations of Pluckers Wing Bar offering free Father’s Day meals to dads

Photo Courtesy Pluckers
Texas-based Pluckers is known for wings tossed in signature sauces.
Folks looking to treat dear old Dad to a Father's Day meal can snag free wings for him at San Antonio-area Pluckers locations on the big day.
Sunday, June 19, all Alamo City Pluckers locations will offer dads a free meal — so long as he's up for wings tossed in one of the Austin-based chain's signature sauces, a salad or a chicken sandwich.
To redeem the free goods, someone at the table must be a Pluckers Club reward member.
San Antonio is home to three Pluckers locations: one near North Star Mall
, one in Shavano Park and one in the northeast SA suburb of Selma. The chain is also planning its first South SA location at Brooks
early next year.
