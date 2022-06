San Antonio locations of Pluckers Wing Bar offering free Father’s Day meals to dads

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pluckers Texas-based Pluckers is known for wings tossed in signature sauces.

Folks looking to treat dear old Dad to a Father's Day meal can snag free wings for him at San Antonio-area Pluckers locations on the big day.Sunday, June 19, all Alamo City Pluckers locations will offer dads a free meal — so long as he's up for wings tossed in one of the Austin-based chain's signature sauces, a salad or a chicken sandwich.To redeem the free goods, someone at the table must be a Pluckers Club reward member.San Antonio is home to three Pluckers locations: one near North Star Mall , one in Shavano Park and one in the northeast SA suburb of Selma. The chain is also planning its first South SA location at Brooks early next year.