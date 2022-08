San Antonio locations of Smokey Mo’s now offering back-to-school meal deals for tired parents

Instagram / smokeymosbbqtx Austin-based barbecue chain Smokey Mo’s will is lending parents a helping hand.

Week of Aug. 15: 20% off family packs



Week of Aug. 22: Free kids meal with any entree



Week of Aug. 29: Buy-One-Get-One 1/2 off family packs



Week of Sept. 5: Free dessert with purchase of a family pack

San Antonio schools are back in full swing and for parents who, local Smokey Mo’s stores are offering up a full month of barbecue meal deals to ease the back-to-school pain.Barbecue-centric Smokey Mo's locations — there are three here in SA — will offer a different meal deal each week between the weeks of Aug. 15 and Sept. 5. Details are as follows:The company recently unveiled a new look, and announced it was targeting an aggressive Lone Star State expansion that will include 32 new stores in San Antonio and other markets by 2025.The barbecue chain began with the dream of the original Mo, Morris Melchor, and his wife Lisa. After 30 years in the barbecue business, the couple struck out on their own in 2000, opening the first Smokey Mo’s in Cedar Park.