San Antonio locations of Smokey Mo’s now offering back-to-school meal deals for tired parents

Barbecue-centric Smokey Mo's locations — there are three here in SA — will offer a different meal deal each week between the weeks of Aug. 15 and Sept. 5. Details are as follows:
- Week of Aug. 15: 20% off family packs
- Week of Aug. 22: Free kids meal with any entree
- Week of Aug. 29: Buy-One-Get-One 1/2 off family packs
- Week of Sept. 5: Free dessert with purchase of a family pack
The barbecue chain began with the dream of the original Mo, Morris Melchor, and his wife Lisa. After 30 years in the barbecue business, the couple struck out on their own in 2000, opening the first Smokey Mo’s in Cedar Park.
