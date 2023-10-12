San Antonio McDonald’s locations bringing back Boo Buckets for Halloween

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / McDonald’s
McDonald’s is releasing a new collection of Boo Buckets. which includes a purple vampire that's never been available before.
San Antonio McDonald’s locations next week will celebrate the spooky season with nostalgia-inducing Boo Buckets, which double as plastic Happy Meal containers and trick-or-treat vessels.
Like many of the chain's other limited-time items — such as the cult favorite McRib sandwich
— the collectible buckets draw an enthusiastic response. Plenty of Mickey D's fans try to grab the whole set every time they reappear.
This year's quartet of scary faces includes a green monster, an orange skeleton, a white mummy and a purple vampire. The latter variation is available for first time this year, according to McDonald's officials.
Boo Buckets first appeared in 1986, and they'll return to participating locations nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 17, officials also said.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed