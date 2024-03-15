San Antonio Mexican restaurant Ay Caramba closes after ownership change

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and a change in ownership, we will be closing down today for maintenance and remodeling until further notice," a March 14 Instagram post read. Officials with the restaurant didn't respond to the Current's request for more information by press time.
Ay Caramba began serving last fall, offering burritos, bowls and chilaquiles inspired by the Mexican city of Arandas, Jalisco.
The site at 1915 Broadway that housed Ay Caramba has been plagued by brisk turnover. Its first tenant, Tacos and Tequila, closed in 2017. Austin-based Señor Fish Seafood Bar, which subsequently took over the space, shut down last summer.
