San Antonio Mexican restaurant Rosario's eyes August opening for new Southtown location

In the meantime, the business said, its flagship location at 910 S. Alamo St. is still open for business.

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 11:46 am

click to enlarge A rendering of the new Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St. - COURTESY IMAGE / DOUGLAS ARCHITECTS
Courtesy Image / Douglas Architects
A rendering of the new Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.
After recent radio silence on the project, San Antonio Mexican food haven Rosario’s now says it's on track to bring its larger Southtown restaurant online as early as this summer.

In a Saturday Twitter update, Rosario's said its new location at 722 S. St. Mary’s St. is expected to open in late August. In the meantime, the tweet points out, the flagship location at 910 S. Alamo St. — which the expanded restaurant will replace — is still serving.
In 2020, restaurateur Lisa Wong announced plans to demolish most of the old El Mirador building on South St. Mary’s to build a 14,000-square-foot, two-story building to house the Southtown Mexican food staple, which she's owned for 28 years.

The new structure will include a dining room, lounge, rooftop bar and exterior elevator tower along with outdoor dining and seating areas. In 2021, Wong duked it out with Peter Selig, owner of neighboring eatery Maverick Texas Brasserie, over her proposed building’s proximity to Maverick’s patio.

Wong’s design included a 20-foot wall built six inches from Maverick's patio space, which Selig said would block airflow and natural light, rendering his patio unusable.

However, in March of last year, Wong won final approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission to move forward with building the new Rosario's in Southtown.

Nina Rangel

