San Antonio Mexican restaurant Rosario's eyes August opening for new Southtown location

In a Saturday Twitter update, Rosario's said its new location at 722 S. St. Mary’s St. is expected to open in late August. In the meantime, the tweet points out, the flagship location at 910 S. Alamo St. — which the expanded restaurant will replace — is still serving.
In 2020, restaurateur Lisa Wong announced plans to demolish most of the old El Mirador building on South St. Mary’s to build a 14,000-square-foot, two-story building to house the Southtown Mexican food staple, which she's owned for 28 years.
Rosario's Southtown location is still OPEN.— Rosarios (@rosariossa) June 11, 2022
Our new location down the street is expected to open late august. We will keep you updated through social media. In the mean time the Southtown location is still open for business. pic.twitter.com/gchkTRAi9g
The new structure will include a dining room, lounge, rooftop bar and exterior elevator tower along with outdoor dining and seating areas. In 2021, Wong duked it out with Peter Selig, owner of neighboring eatery Maverick Texas Brasserie, over her proposed building’s proximity to Maverick’s patio.
Wong’s design included a 20-foot wall built six inches from Maverick's patio space, which Selig said would block airflow and natural light, rendering his patio unusable.
However, in March of last year, Wong won final approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission to move forward with building the new Rosario's in Southtown.
