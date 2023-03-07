San Antonio mixed-use complex The Creamery will feature 5 restaurants, from seafood to pizza

Only 1 Hospitality Group, owner of seafood restaurant Costa Pacifica, is developing all five concepts.

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 11:00 am

The Creamery will feature retail, office and hospitality spaces.
The Creamery will feature retail, office and hospitality spaces.
Last summer, we learned that upcoming San Antonio mixed-use complex The Creamery will house multiple food and nightlife options. Now, we know more.

The Pearl-area complex, located 875 East Ashby Place, will house five separate restaurants — Hook, Amelia Tapas & Wine, Lunatique, Creme Coffee and Easy Baby — all set to open by late May, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Moris Saide, CEO of Only 1 Hospitality Group — which is developing the five concepts — told the publication that each will provide a distinct atmosphere and menu. Only 1 also operates Costa Pacifica, a long-running seafood restaurant on the city's far North Side.

The Creamery's Hook concept shares Costa Pacifica's seafood focus, and will offer views overlooking the River Walk, according to the SABJ report. Open windows and a focus on fresh seafood will contribute to that atmosphere, Saide told the paper.

Meanwhile, Creme will offer more casual vibes, where customers can grab coffee or a glass of wine, according to the report. Amelia, located next to Creme will offer an extensive wine list, charcuterie boards and caviar in addition to its Spanish small plates.

Lunatique will operate from the Cremery's rooftop, offering views of the River Walk and Brackenridge Park, Saide also told the SABJ. While the menu is still being fleshed out, he said ceviche and fish tacos are early drivers.

The Creamery's basement will host Easy Baby, a speakeasy-style artisan pizza spot featuring live music and a curated cocktail menu, according to the Business Journal. A 30-seat omakase sushi restaurant hidden behind a mirror also will operate from the basement, Saide told the paper.

In addition to the eateries, The Creamery's tenants include Tin Top luxury apartments and law firms Carabin & Shaw and Watts Guerra.

