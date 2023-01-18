San Antonio mobile kitchen Guerito’s Red Tacos expanding with brick-and-mortar location

The business will continue to operate its food truck after launching the restaurant.

Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 12:14 pm

click to enlarge Food truck Guerito's Red Tacos will continue to operate its mobile kitchen after the launch of its new restaurant. - Instagram / gueritos_redtacos
Instagram / gueritos_redtacos
Food truck Guerito's Red Tacos will continue to operate its mobile kitchen after the launch of its new restaurant.
Birria food truck Guerito's Red Tacos soon will be serving its savory, saucy fare at a brick-and-mortar location, according to an online post.

The owners of the two-year-old business shared the news on social media this week, thanking followers for continuing to crave its Tijuana-style beef birria — a meaty, spicy stew with heavy flavors of adobo, garlic, cumin and bay leaves.

“We are truly thankful and blessed,” the post read.


Guerito's didn't share an opening date for the new location, nor did it provide an address. However, Internet sleuths are speculating that the address of the storefront shown in the post is 9218 Potranco Road, Suite #103.

The Current reached out to Guerito's Red Tacos to confirm the address, but didn't hear back by press time.

Guerito's food truck is still selling quesadillas, vampiros and quesatacos de birria at 8701 FM 1560. The mobile kitchen will remain open after the launch of the brick-and-mortar spot, according to a follow-up post from the business.

