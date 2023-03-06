San Antonio music venue Picks Bar to hold singles mixer

The north SA music venue will welcome unattached folks ages 21 to 40 for the event.

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Picks Bar is located on San Antonio's north side. - Courtesy Photo / Picks Bar
Courtesy Photo / Picks Bar
Picks Bar is located on San Antonio's north side.
Personality-based dating app Jigsaw Dating will take over Picks Bar this weekend to help singles find their missing piece.

The Northside music venue will host the singles mixer Saturday, March 11 from 6-8 p.m., welcoming unattached folks ages 21 to 40. Admission to the event is $20, and that fee includes access to giveaways and complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for the duration of the event.

Guests can stick around after the mixer for a performance by Austin 1990s-2000s cover band Semi Charmed Life. Tunes will flow from 9:30 p.m.-1:30am. There will be an additional $10 cover charge for Semi Charmed Life.

Tickets for the March 11 singles event can be purchased at the Jigsaw Dating website. Picks Bar is located at 4553 N. Loop 1604 West #1101.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

