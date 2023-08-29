LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio, other Texas cities, score high on list of best places for rooftop dining

SA was among the five Texas cities that landed in the top third of the list.

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 9:15 am

click to enlarge The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio overlooks the SA skyline from a 20-story perch. - Courtesy Photo / Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk
Courtesy Photo / Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk
The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio overlooks the SA skyline from a 20-story perch.
Given San Antonio's uptick in restaurants with skyline views, perhaps it should come as little surprise a new report named the city one of the nation's best places for rooftop dining.

Online roof-repair site Roof Gnome ranked more than 360 of the biggest U.S. cities based on metrics such as the number of rooftop restaurants, consumer ratings of those businesses and outdoor dining-friendly climates.

Five Texas cities landed in the top third of the list with San Antonio sliding in at No. 61. Houston took No. 18, Austin No. 23, Dallas No. 32 and Fort Worth No. 89. Meanwhile, smaller College Station and Beaumont came in at No. 356 and No. 359, respectively, for their “severe” lack of options for high-rise diners.

Although researchers considered climate as a metric, one wonders how much weight they gave to Texas' punishing summers. But, hey, we'll take the ranking.

Meanwhile, San Antonio's growth in rooftop bars and restaurants shows no sign of slowing. The Aztec Theatre’s new terrace lounge and Rosario’s new Southtown rooftop space both opened earlier this year, further expanding those options.

For more, check out the Current's collection of San Antonio-area businesses with incredible scenic views.

