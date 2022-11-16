San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery

click to enlarge
San Antonio has gained a new vendor of sweet treats: Rooster Crow Baking Co. The specialty bakery at 4421 De Zavala Road in Shavano Park began serving up cookies, scones and artisan bread Wednesday as part of a soft opening.
Owner Jenn Riesman
shared the news Tuesday on social media, warning fans that she would “definitely sell out” of kolaches, focaccia and scones. She urged visitors to bring whiskey and patience to cope.
Riesman — who opened Supper at Hotel Emma as executive pastry chef before settling in with Silo Restaurant Group — launched Rooster Crow in 2019, distributing baked goods to restaurants including The Hayden and recently shuttered Bandit BBQ
. The new shop is her brick-and-mortar extension of the venture.
Reisman is crafting her sweets in the space formerly occupied by Sol y Luna Baking Co., which permanently shut down earlier this fall.
