WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio pizza spot Barbaro agrees to $29,000 settlement in federal tip-share suit

The U.S. Labor Department sued the restaurant last fall alleging it forced workers to share tips with a manager.

By on Thu, Jun 27, 2024 at 12:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The U.S. Department of Labor sued San Antonio Italian restaurant Barbaro last fall. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
The U.S. Department of Labor sued San Antonio Italian restaurant Barbaro last fall.
The San Antonio-based owner of Italian eatery Barbaro has agreed to pay nearly $29,000 to 22 workers to settle a federal lawsuit alleging it made them fork over portion of  their tips to a manager, the Express-News reports.

Pizza Bar LLC, which does business as Barbaro, reached the deal with the U.S. Labor Department in a Wednesday court filing, the daily reports. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez  is presiding over the case.

The Labor Department sued Barbaro last fall in San Antonio federal court, alleging the business required staffers to pay into a tip pool, which was redistributed to those who worked their shift, including a manager. The suit also accused the venture of shorting current and former employees on federally mandated overtime pay.

Restaurateur Chad Carey, whose Empty Stomach Group includes Barbaro, was unavailable for comment Thursday. However, he said in a earlier statement to the Current that he'd been fully cooperating with a Labor Department inquiry since 2022 and took the complaint "very seriously."

"Barbaro pays our employees fairly, and provides health care, paid time off [and] other benefits to our employees," he said.

In its answer to the Labor Department suit, Barbaro denied that any manager got money from its tip pool, the Express-News reports. What's more, the restaurant said its failure to pay a total of $270 in overtime was due to unintentional calculating error.

Empty Stomach Group's other San Antonio restaurant and nightlife holdings include  Little Death Wine Bar, Double Standard, Extra Fine and Vibras.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio hotel Kimpton Santo to debut high-end steakhouse, rooftop bar this summer

By Stephanie Koithan

Dean's Steak & Seafood will offer a two-level dining experience.

Taco Palenque chain developing a central kitchen to serve its San Antonio restaurants

By Sabrina Ye

South Texas-based chain Taco Palenque has at least 10 San Antonio locations, according to its website.

San Antonio's Los Barrios restaurant group closing La Hacienda Scenic Loop

By Sanford Nowlin

La Hacienda Scenic Loop opened in 2017 and became a popular spot for parties and events.

San Antonio-based Jim's chain closing San Pedro and Hildebrand restaurant

By Sanford Nowlin

The Jim's Restaurants location at San Pedro and Hildebrand has been in operation for 54 years.

Pullman’s Fife & Farro and Mezquite offer distinct, but equally elevated experiences

By Nina Rangel

Wood-fired sourdough pizza and handmade heritage grain pasta are the star attractions at Pullman's Fife & Farro.

San Antonio drinkers prefer tequila to vodka by nation's widest margin

By Sabrina Ye

San Antonio leads the nation in cities where drinkers prefer tequila over vodka.

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us