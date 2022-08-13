San Antonio pumpkin spice fanatics can apply for this seasonal taste-testing side hustle

Instagram / doclaurab
Last year's collection of Trader Joe’s fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods included pumpkin-spiced pretzels.
If you're one of those folks who eagerly awaits fall because every food item imaginable suddenly gets an injection of pumpkin spice flavor, get your resume ready.
FinanceBuzz.com
wants to pay a "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" to taste and rate all of the fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods at Trader Joe’s — to the tune of a cool $1,000.
That’s right, the financial advice website will pay someone to eat their way through a grocery list of Trader Joe’s foods, including pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, samosas, waffles, pumpkin-flavored cereal and cinnamon rolls. And that’s just to start.
It wouldn't be a full meal without fall desserts — think apple cider donuts and pumpkin ice cream — and the taster will wash it all down with autumn-inspired drinks such as apple cider and pumpkin-spiced ginger brew.
In hiring this Ione autumn flavor fanatic, FinanceBuzz.com hopes to use the Pumpkin Spice Pundit’s recommendations to help followers determine which limited-time fall selections are worth their money.
"Groceries are an essential part of everyone’s budget — and usually a good chunk of your monthly spending too. It’s disappointing when you branch out, buy a new food to try, and it ends up being a let down,” FinanceBuzz’s website says. “Here at FinanceBuzz, we want shoppers to get the best finds while spending less on groceries. Our Pumpkin Spice Pundit will help provide valuable recommendations and grocery shopping hacks for everyone to use!”
Applicants must be based in the United States and be at least 18 years of age and live near a Trader Joe's — San Antonio is home to two TJ's locations
: one at Alamo Quarry Market and one in Stone Oak. If selected, you’ll get a $500 Trader Joe's gift card to finance the fall food shopping spree and paid $1,000 for completing the taste test.
According to the FinanceBuzz website, this side hustle is not affiliated with or endorsed by Trader Joe’s: they’re just big fans of the grocery chain’s products.
Interested parties can apply for the Pumpkin Spice Pundit gig
on the FinanceBuzz website.
