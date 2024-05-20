SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio Red Lobster's gear auctioned off for $15,500 following abrupt closure

The Orlando-based chain, now in Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, last week shuttered more than 10% of its stores.

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 4:16 pm

Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S. - WikiMedia Commons / Anthony22
WikiMedia Commons / Anthony22
Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S.
Ahead of Tuesday's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, Red Lobster abruptly shuttered one of its six San Antonio locations last week, placing all the equipment inside up for auction.

The winning bid? A cool $15,500, records show.

With financial woes mounting, the Orlando-based seafood chain shuttered more than 10% of its locations nationwide. The location at 7835 Interstate 35 South was among the several dozen handed over to liquidation firm TAGeX Brands to hold auctions of their gear.

The Southwest San Antonio store's inventory included big-ticket items such as high-performance ovens, upright refrigerators and freezers along with bar and dining room necessities.

After a starting bid of $5,000, the items eventually moved for $15,500. There were six bids in total, according to online records.

Earlier this year, 55-year-old Red Lobster's largest investor, Thai Union, announced it was looking to sell off its stake. The chain's finances were strained by its $20 all-you-can-eat-shrimp offer and a tough restaurant operating environment, CNN reports.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

