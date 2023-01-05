San Antonio restaurant Albi's Vite Italian Kitchen to open second location

Owner Albi Zogaj said his team is aiming for a grand opening by the end of this month.

By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 2:37 pm

Albi’s opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging scratch-made eats from family recipes. - Instagram / albisvite
Instagram / albisvite
Albi’s opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging scratch-made eats from family recipes.

San Antonio pasta haven Albi's Vite Italian Kitchen will expand its footprint with a second location near Leon Springs, MySA reports.

Owner Albi Zogaj told the news site his team is aiming for a grand opening by the end of this month.
The original Albi’s, located at 4979 NW Loop 410 near Leon Valley, opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, slinging scratch-made eats from family recipes, according to MySA.

The restaurant's second outpost will keep the same focus, serving up dishes including lobster ravioli and chicken florentine, which consists of pan-fried bird covered in a creamy mushroom-and-spinach sauce over angel hair pasta.

Zogaj didn’t share the address of the new digs with MySA. However, he did say the location will have patio seating and a party room that can host around 60 people.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring

San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo closes flagship location at Roadmap Brewing Co.

By Nina Rangel

Project Pollo has closed its OG food trailer, situated at Roadmap Brewing Co.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka and DIY queen Martha Stewart unveil hilarious Dry January campaign

By Nina Rangel

Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Rio Azùl will feature DJs spinning pop, dance and Latin music.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us