San Antonio restaurant Guillermo’s to reopen Austin Street location with new name

San Antonio Italian mainstay Guillermo’s will reopen its Government Hill location Wednesday with a new name and improved recipes, according to its owner.Guillermo’s — which also operates a flagship downtown location — closed its satellite eatery at 1216 Austin St. in September to “reset and relaunch” it. Now, it's scheduled to reopen as Austin Street by Guillermo’s will boast improvements to select recipes, such as the pizza dough, owner Guillermo Garza said in an emailed statement.“We’ve been working really hard on our dough recipe. Get ready for the best pizza we’ve ever created,” he teased in an Instagram post from last month showing off the new pies.Austin Street by Guillermo’s will have a full bar and ample patio seating, Garza said. It also will offer daily $13.99 lunch specials. The reopened dining spot will operate 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.