San Antonio restaurants band together to help Hawaiian communities hurt by wildfires

Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Little remains of these structures in Lahaina Town after the Maui wildfires.
San Antonio restaurant owners are banding together to raise money for communities devastated by recent fires that swept across the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 110 people.
Historic structures, homes and businesses were gutted by what experts are calling the century’s deadliest U.S. wildfire
and the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history. There’s still much to do, but these Alamo City eateries are doing what they can to help:
Kain Na Filipino Cuisine
will donate the proceeds of all Spam musubi sold this Friday and every Friday until Sept. 1 to Hawaiian organizations providing aid. Spam musubi is a snack and lunch food composed of a slice of grilled Spam on top of a block of rice, wrapped together with nori. 9323 Perrin Beitel Road, Ste. 101, (210) 455-2414, kainnasatx.com.
Sari Sari Supper Club
will donate all of proceeds from a limited-offer loco moco dish offered from Wednesday, Aug. 16, until Sunday, Aug. 20, to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding folks wherever tragedy strikes. A traditional loco moco consists of white rice topped with a hamburger, a fried egg and savory brown gravy. 10234 Highway 151, Suite 102, (210) 428-1742, sarisarisupperclub.com.
American Legion Alamo Post 2
will host a Friday, Sept. 8, fish fry featuring music rom the Jesse Chuy Gonzalez Band and other local acts. Sales of the $10 plates, available from 4-7 p.m., will go toward Maui wildfire relief, and cash and gift card donations will also be collected onsite. After the food runs out, the post will charge a $10 cover to enjoy the music. 3518 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-1891, legion.org
.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
's
Austin Highway location will focus future Aloha Friday events — held on the second Friday of every month — on raising funds for islanders. During the gatherings, the restaurant will donate 25% of sales to the American Red Cross in support of Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Additionally, the Austin Highway, Lackand, Killeen and New Braunfels locations will accept cash donations for wildfire relief. 1302 Austin Highway, Suite 1, (210) 474-6699, llhawaiianbbqsa.com.
click to enlarge Wow Wow Lemonade
Facebook / Kain Na - Filipino Cuisine
Kain Na Filipino Cuisine will donate the proceeds of Spam Musubi sold on Fridays to Hawaiian relief organizations.
is donating $2 for every cup of lemonade it sells to the Hawai’i Community Foundation — Maui Strong Fund from now through Thursday, Aug. 31. 14510 N.W. Military Highway, Suite 104, (210) 455-7491, wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.
Hokulani Shave Ice
will donate 50% from each shaved ice it sells at the Pearl Farmers Market this weekend to Hawaiian relief organizations. 303 Pearl Parkway, (808) 728-0509, facebook.com/hokulanishaveice.
Sweet Grace
, operated by Hawaiian-born baker Malina Lee, is holding a raffle for one of her custom cakes. Raffle tickets are $2 per entry, and 100% of donations are going to go to the Hawaii Community Foundation, a verified donation site in Maui that’s helping affected families with money, bedding, food and supplies. What’s more, Lee is pledging to donate 2% of profits through the end of 2023 to Maui residents. Raffle tickets are available from Sweet Grace's social media accounts, and the winner will be announced Aug. 21. sweetgracesa.com.
Big Aloha’s Ali’i Cove
food truck is encouraging fans to keep an eye on its social media for an announcement about an upcoming Maui fundraiser. According to recent posts, the owner’s wife is currently on the island, helping where she can. The fundraiser will kick off when the returns to San Antonio. 1210 Pat Booker Road, Suite H, (210) 507-2042, facebook.com/hawaiianfoodtruck.
