San Antonio rooftop lounge The Moon's Daughters' holding lunar phase-inspired events

The next Cosmic Night will honor the Full Sturgeon Moon on Thursday, August 11.

By on Fri, Jul 15, 2022 at 11:51 am

The Moon's Daughters is situated on the 20th floor of the Thompson San Antonio luxury hotel.
Photo Courtesy The Moon’s Daughters
The Moon's Daughters is situated on the 20th floor of the Thompson San Antonio luxury hotel.
New-ish rooftop lounge The Moon’s Daughters is taking further inspiration from the Greek goddess of the moon for its latest event series: Cosmic Night.

The series will take place at The Moon's Daughters monthly, honoring that cycle's full moon. Sounds a little on-the-nose, right?

The series kicked off Thursday, July 13 as this month's full Buck Moon — the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year — cast its glow over the Alamo City.

The next Cosmic Night will take place Thursday, August 11, featuring a specialty cocktail in honor of the Full Sturgeon Moon. Astrologer, Feng shui expert and tarot card reader Kate Wind (now, there's a resume) will curate live music and "tarot insight" for the evening.

The Full Sturgeon Moon is so named, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac, because August once was a popular time to fish for sturgeon in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.

According to a press release from The Moon's Daughters, attendees of every Cosmic Night also will receive a Cosmic Coaster under their cocktail.

The Cosmic Coaster is a literal coaster with insights and a positive affirmation.
Instagram / thecosmiccoaster
The Cosmic Coaster is a literal coaster with insights and a positive affirmation. .
The Cosmic Coasters includes a QR code which directs curious imbibers to a conversation prompt followed by "unique insights." Each interaction concludes with a "positive affirmation."

The way this year's been going, we're happy to glean some positivity from wherever we can. A piece of high-density paperboard isn't the weirdest thing we've considered.

According to the release, the Cosmic Coaster also could be an entertaining ice breaker for a group or first date while overlooking San Antonio’s sparkling skyline.

The Moon's Daughters is situated on the 20th floor of the Thompson San Antonio luxury hotel, 115 Lexington Ave. The restaurant and bar offers terrace seating with 360-degree skyline views. Guests and locals alike can attend the Cosmic Night events. 

