San Antonio schools participate in program to give free summer meals to kids in low-income areas

Families need not provide ID to participate in the USDA's Summer Food Service Program.

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 1:17 pm

click to enlarge Kitty Hawk Middle School, northeast of San Antonio, will distribute free food to students this summer. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Kitty Hawk Middle School, northeast of San Antonio, will distribute free food to students this summer.
Families worried about feeding their kids over the summer months may find relief thanks to San Antonio schools' participation in a federal food assistance program.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded, state-administered effort that provides children and teens in low-income areas with free, nutritious meals when school isn't in session.

Families needing the resource can use the USDA’s free meal finder tool to find school sites, parks, community centers, libraries and farmers’ markets in the Alamo City participating in the program.

Meals will be available starting the second week of June and last through the end of July. However, the USDA suggests calling the site nearest you to confirm dates, times and meal service details.

To take advantage, families needn't show identification to qualify, nor do they need to make reservations. Just show up to receive meals during the specified times.

San Antonio's Northeast Independent School District this week released a parent letter that noted 22 of its schools will serve as distribution sites. Schools in the IDEA and Judson Independent School Districts also pop up in the USDA's interactive map.

The USDA gave out an estimated 142.1 million meals in 2019, according to federal data.

