San Antonio Shipley locations to give away free glazed donuts on National Donut Day

The chain's 12 San Antonio stores will participate in the giveaway on Friday, June 2.

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 4:39 pm

Shipley Do-Nuts will give away free glazed donuts June 2. - Instagram / goutgod
Instagram / goutgod
Shipley Do-Nuts will give away free glazed donuts June 2.
Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts will celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 2 by giving away its glazed variety for free to early morning crowds.

The chain will dole out one free glazed donut per person from 5 a.m. until noon, while supplies last. Patrons must make a purchase to qualify for the offer. Of course, those who prefer to order online can do so with the code DONUTDAY23.

Founded in 1936, the Shipley chain has 340 shops spread across 12 states. San Antonio is home to more than a dozen, all of which are participating in the celebratory giveaway, a representative told the Current.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

