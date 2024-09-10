San Antonio Spurs add 12 locally owned restaurants to list of 2024-2025 food vendors

Spurs Sports & Entertainment picked 12 Alamo City dining spots to participate in its Culinary Residency Program, which allows local food businesses to showcase their signature dishes at during the NBA team's home games.
Now in its fourth year, the program — run in collaboration with caterer Aramark and beverage company Coca-Cola — has expanded to a dozen restaurants from eight. This year's full list of participants includes:
- The Hayden
- DonutNV
- Hotaru Sushi
- Bussin' Q
- Cake Llama
- Maui's on Main
- Benjie's Munch
- Sweet Cheeks Bake Shop
- Crepelandia210
- Tacos Al Carbon Cabron
- K-Pop Dogs
- The Purple Pig BBQ
“The Spurs Culinary Residency Program is more than just a showcase of delicious food; it’s a celebration of the stories and passion behind each local business,” SS&E Associate Director of Culinary Experience Kevin Barker said in a statement. “By expanding the program and involving fans in the selection process, we want to highlight the unique narratives and culinary traditions that make San Antonio's food scene so special.”
