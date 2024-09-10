TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio Spurs add 12 locally owned restaurants to list of 2024-2025 food vendors

Restaurants serving favorite dishes at Frost Bank Center this season include The Hayden, Benjie's Munch and Hotaru Sushi.

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge The Spurs Culinary Residency program enables San Antonio food businesses to serve up signature dishes during the NBA team's home games. - Courtesy Photo / SS&E
Courtesy Photo / SS&E
The Spurs Culinary Residency program enables San Antonio food businesses to serve up signature dishes during the NBA team's home games.
During the Spurs' upcoming season, fans catching games at Frost Bank Center will feast on fare from The Hayden, Benjie's Munch, Tacos Al Carbon Cabron and other favorite locally owned restaurants.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment picked 12 Alamo City dining spots to participate in its Culinary Residency Program, which allows local food businesses to showcase their signature dishes at during the NBA team's home games.

Now in its fourth year, the program — run in collaboration with caterer Aramark and beverage company Coca-Cola — has expanded to a dozen restaurants from eight. This year's full list of participants includes:
  • The Hayden
  • DonutNV
  • Hotaru Sushi
  • Bussin' Q
  • Cake Llama
  • Maui's on Main
  • Benjie's Munch
  • Sweet Cheeks Bake Shop
  • Crepelandia210
  • Tacos Al Carbon Cabron
  • K-Pop Dogs
  • The Purple Pig BBQ
Restaurants participating in the program collaborate with SS&E and Aramark to create unique dishes served in Frost Bank Center concession stands. SS&E officials selected eleven of the dining spots through an open application process, while The Purple Pig BBQ won its slot in a fan vote.

“The Spurs Culinary Residency Program is more than just a showcase of delicious food; it’s a celebration of the stories and passion behind each local business,” SS&E Associate Director of Culinary Experience Kevin Barker said in a statement. “By expanding the program and involving fans in the selection process, we want to highlight the unique narratives and culinary traditions that make San Antonio's food scene so special.”

