San Antonio Spurs tap chef Jason Dady for new Tuscan restaurant at La Cantera

The eatery will feature modern American flavors and Tuscan influences, Spurs officials said.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Roca & Martillo will open at the Spurs' La Cantera campus next spring. - Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Courtesy Photo / Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Roca & Martillo will open at the Spurs' La Cantera campus next spring.
Prolific San Antonio chef Jason Dady will open a new Tuscan-inspired restaurant, Roca & Martillo, at the Spurs' La Cantera campus next spring, team officials said Friday.

The new eatery will feature modern American flavors and Tuscan influences plus an approachable menu, according to details released by the Spurs. Its bill of fare will include handmade pasta, bourbon honey-glazed Texas bobwhite quail, smoked-brisket lasagna, Tuscan marinated steaks and a variety of wood-fired flatbreads.

The new eatery will open this spring at The Rock at La Cantera, which hosts the Spurs’ new state-of-the-art practice facility. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, officials said.

“With Roca & Martillo, we’re bringing a one-of-a-kind chef-driven experience to this area and elevating The Rock at La Cantera as a destination for our visitors and fans,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Vice President of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations Joe Loomis said in a statement. “We’re passionate about highlighting local talent and flavors in celebration of our community, and under Chef Dady’s direction, Roca & Martillo will be a leading example of the culinary excellence that San Antonio has to offer.”

Known nationally for stints on TV shows such as Food Network’s Iron Chef Gauntlet and Beat Bobby Flay, Dady operates San Antonio restaurants Jardin, Range, Tre Trattoria and Two Bros BBQ Market along with a catering service. His Alamo City culinary career spans 23 years.

“I am truly honored to join forces with the San Antonio Spurs ... to bring Roca & Martillo to life,” Dady said in a statement. “This collaboration is a perfect blend of passion for exceptional food and the indomitable spirit of the Spurs. I am thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with partners who share a commitment to excellence.”

Roca & Martillo will be located at 1 Spurs Way.

