San Antonio Spurs want to feature food from local, minority-owned restaurants at AT&T Center games

Selected restaurant owners also take part in a mentorship program that includes training in social media, marketing, graphic design and finance.

By and on Fri, Aug 5, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Last year, the Spurs selected Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Tony G’s Soul Food, The Lord’s Kitchen and BallHoggs BBQ to participate in the program. - Ismael Rodriguez
Ismael Rodriguez
Last year, the Spurs selected Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Tony G’s Soul Food, The Lord’s Kitchen and BallHoggs BBQ to participate in the program.
The San Antonio Spurs organization is asking restaurant owners to apply for its culinary residency program, which picks four locally based, minority-owned eateries to sell dishes at the AT&T Center each season.

Now in its second year, the program — operated by Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and caterer Aramark — will showcase rotating selections from Alamo City restaurants at a dedicated concession stand during 2022-2023 home games.

Applications are open through Monday, Aug. 15, and interested establishments can apply online.

Last year's inaugural season of the program featured local favorites Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Tony G’s Soul Food, The Lord’s Kitchen and BallHoggs BBQ, according to Spurs officials.

Under the program, each of the four selected dining spots will be featured nine times during the season. Owners also take part in a mentorship program that includes training in social media, marketing, graphic design and finance.

“Being able to give small, minority-owned restaurants this exposure for their brand and their food is something we are excited to do," SS&E Senior Manager of Culinary Experience Kevin Baker said in an emailed statement. "SS&E and Aramark understand the importance of businesses in the San Antonio community working together to lift each other up, and we can’t wait to work with new restaurants this year.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Trending

San Antonio's first-ever Chamoy Challenge will celebrate the city's unofficial condiment

By Nina Rangel

Chamoy is used to dress up frozen treats, fruit and more.

Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands again, adds San Antonio River Walk and Corpus Christi locations

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio restauranteur Adrian Martinez has taken over island-focused River Walk venue Acapulco Sam’s.

New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state

By Nina Rangel

The Texas T Pub opened in 1986.

San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey Distillery rolls out new food menu for its tasting room

By Nina Rangel

Downtown distillery Maverick Whiskey sits on what was originally former San Antonio mayor Samuel Maverick’s homestead.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us