San Antonio Spurs want to feature food from local, minority-owned restaurants at AT&T Center games

click to enlarge Ismael Rodriguez Last year, the Spurs selected Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Tony G’s Soul Food, The Lord’s Kitchen and BallHoggs BBQ to participate in the program.

The San Antonio Spurs organization is asking restaurant owners to apply for its culinary residency program, which picks four locally based, minority-owned eateries to sell dishes at the AT&T Center each season.

Now in its second year, the program — operated by Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and caterer Aramark — will showcase rotating selections from Alamo City restaurants at a dedicated concession stand during 2022-2023 home games.

Applications are open through Monday, Aug. 15, and interested establishments can apply online.



Last year's inaugural season of the program featured local favorites Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen, Tony G’s Soul Food, The Lord’s Kitchen and BallHoggs BBQ, according to Spurs officials.



Under the program, each of the four selected dining spots will be featured nine times during the season. Owners also take part in a mentorship program that includes training in social media, marketing, graphic design and finance.



“Being able to give small, minority-owned restaurants this exposure for their brand and their food is something we are excited to do," SS&E Senior Manager of Culinary Experience Kevin Baker said in an emailed statement. "SS&E and Aramark understand the importance of businesses in the San Antonio community working together to lift each other up, and we can’t wait to work with new restaurants this year.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our