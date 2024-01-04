San Antonio sweet shop Chocollazo permanently closing next month

In a late Wednesday social media post, owners Mary and Frank Collazo said they're shutting down Chocollazo Feb. 17 and thanked fans for their support. They said their daughter, Mikala, who has done plant nursery pop-ups at the venture's space at 4013 Broadway will take it over after the closure.
“Thank you for your support, loyalty, and for making the last decade truly special for our family,” the post read. “While this may be the end of one era, we cherish the memories and would like to announce that our daughter @mikala.ivy will be taking over our spot and following her dream of being a business owner!”
Chocollazo began in 2013 as a dessert-only food trailer and creative respite for Mary Collazo, who was, at the time, unhappy working in health insurance. After ditching corporate life and pouring her heart into the art of chocolate, the Collazos rolled out the trailer, offering treats such as chocolate baklava, truffles, toffee and chocolate fondue served with fresh fruit and homemade marshmallows.
In 2016, the couple opened their flagship shop at the The Boardwalk on Broadway. Three years later, they followed with a second shop, this one at Hemisfair. Black + White Modern Creamery, an artisan ice cream shop, opened next door to the original location in 2020.
The Hemisfair sweet shop closed in 2020 amid the pandemic. However, Black + White is still scooping up unique ice cream flavors such as Lavender Milk Tea, Circus Animal and Honey & Cornbread at 4011 Broadway.
Although the Collazos didn't cite a reason for closing their chocolate business, the decision comes amid a rash of high-profile shutdowns as high food and operating costs slice into food business' bottom lines. Sari-Sari Supper Club, Sangria on the Burg and Carnitas Lonja — all popular and nationally renowned eateries — closed permanently at the end of last year.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed