EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio sweet shop Chocollazo permanently closing next month

The high-end chocolate business began in 2013 as a dessert-only food trailer and eventually grew into a trio of shops.

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 10:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
Chocollazo, known for show-stopping handmade chocolates and sweet treats, will close Feb. 17. - Instagram / chocollazo
Instagram / chocollazo
Chocollazo, known for show-stopping handmade chocolates and sweet treats, will close Feb. 17.
Chocollazo, a San Antonio business known for its show-stopping handmade chocolates, next month will join the growing list of high-profile local eateries to permanently close.

In a late Wednesday social media post, owners Mary and Frank Collazo said they're shutting down Chocollazo Feb. 17 and thanked fans for their support. They said their daughter, Mikala, who has done plant nursery pop-ups at the venture's space at 4013 Broadway will take it over after the closure.

“Thank you for your support, loyalty, and for making the last decade truly special for our family,” the post read. “While this may be the end of one era, we cherish the memories and would like to announce that our daughter @mikala.ivy will be taking over our spot and following her dream of being a business owner!”
Chocollazo began in 2013 as a dessert-only food trailer and creative respite for Mary Collazo, who was, at the time, unhappy working in health insurance. After ditching corporate life and pouring her heart into the art of chocolate, the Collazos rolled out the trailer, offering treats such as chocolate baklava, truffles, toffee and chocolate fondue served with fresh fruit and homemade marshmallows.

In 2016, the couple opened their flagship shop at the The Boardwalk on Broadway. Three years later, they followed with a second shop, this one at Hemisfair. Black + White Modern Creamery, an artisan ice cream shop, opened next door to the original location in 2020.

The Hemisfair sweet shop closed in 2020 amid the pandemic. However, Black + White is still scooping up unique ice cream flavors such as Lavender Milk Tea, Circus Animal and Honey & Cornbread at 4011 Broadway.

Although the Collazos didn't cite a reason for closing their chocolate business, the decision comes amid a rash of high-profile shutdowns as high food and operating costs slice into food business' bottom lines. Sari-Sari Supper Club, Sangria on the Burg and Carnitas Lonja — all popular and nationally renowned eateries — closed permanently at the end of last year.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

West San Antonio staple Cinderella Bakery closes after 60-plus years

By Nina Rangel

Cinderella Bakery is located at 1261 Saltillo St., on the city’s West Side.

Owner of San Antonio's El Camino food-truck park opens bar in former Luther's Cafe

By Nina Rangel

Ay Que Chula is now open at 1503 N. Main Ave.

Owner of San Antonio's shuttered Carnitas Lonja revamping eatery with new concept

By Nina Rangel

Carnitas Lonja was located at 1107 Roosevelt Ave. It closed last month.

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse opens first San Antonio shop

By Nina Rangel

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is now open in San Antonio's Alamo Ranch area.

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us