Wei Chow’s menu items included Taiwanese beef noodle soup with a savory broth.
Less than a year after opening, Northwest San Antonio Taiwanese comfort food spot Wei Chow has closed.
The business' owners shared the news Wednesday on Facebook, saying staffing issues led them to throw in the towel.
"After much consideration and with a heavy heart, we've decided to close down Wei Chow effective immediately," the post reads. "Throughout this time, we've faced so many staffing and operating issues that have taken a toll on us mentally and physically."
The post went on to express hopes the owners can launch a new, "more scalable" concept in the space in the near future. The post also encouraged fans to visit the restaurant's empanada-focused sister concept, Edá
, while Wei Chow's management sorts out its next move.
Wei Chow opened in August 2023
, serving up Taiwanese appetizers, lo mein, fried rice, braised pork belly bao, stir fries and boba teas.
