San Antonio tapas and wine spot Hola! will open next week in Southtown

Facebook / Hola
New Southtown San Antonio spot Hola! will open May 12.
San Antonio chef Rene Fernandez will open Southtown tapas and wine spot Hola!
on Thursday, May 12, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Fernandez, who also owns Southtown staple Azuca Nuevo Latino, told the daily that his new eatery will feature a menu encompassing more than 30 varieties of Spanish tapas. Small plates will range from seafood — think charred octopus and tuna poke — to Ibérico ham and pan con tomate
, or bread with tomato.
Photos of the upgraded restaurant show a patio with a view of the Tower of the Americas.
Sunday brunches at Hola! will center around a massive pan of paella, the daily reports.
Winos will have plenty to choose from too. The restaurant's list will feature labels from Europe, South America and the U.S. West Coast. According to Hola!'s website
, wines will be available both by the glass and the bottle. Diners will also be able to partake in sangria and craft beers on draft.
Photos of the new spot, located at 603 S. Alamo St., show a small, but cozy bar and dining room along with a patio offering a view of the Tower of the Americas.
Hola! Will be open Tuesday through Thursday 4-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
