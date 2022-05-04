Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio tapas and wine spot Hola! will open next week in Southtown

Photos of the new restaurant show a patio with a view of the Tower of the Americas.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 1:55 pm

New Southtown San Antonio spot Hola! will open May 12. - FACEBOOK / HOLA
Facebook / Hola
New Southtown San Antonio spot Hola! will open May 12.
San Antonio chef Rene Fernandez will open Southtown tapas and wine spot Hola! on Thursday, May 12, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Fernandez, who also owns Southtown staple Azuca Nuevo Latino, told the daily that his new eatery will feature a menu encompassing more than 30 varieties of Spanish tapas. Small plates will range from seafood — think charred octopus and tuna poke — to Ibérico ham and pan con tomate, or bread with tomato.

Photos of the upgraded restaurant show a patio with a view of the Tower of the Americas. - FACEBOOK / HOLA
Facebook / Hola
Photos of the upgraded restaurant show a patio with a view of the Tower of the Americas.
Sunday brunches at Hola! will center around a massive pan of paella, the daily reports.

Winos will have plenty to choose from too. The restaurant's list will feature labels from Europe, South America and the U.S. West Coast. According to Hola!'s website, wines will be available both by the glass and the bottle. Diners will also be able to partake in sangria and craft beers on draft.

Photos of the new spot, located at 603 S. Alamo St., show a small, but cozy bar and dining room along with a patio offering a view of the Tower of the Americas.

Hola! Will be open Tuesday through Thursday 4-9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Trending

San Antonio restaurateur launches Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month passport

By Nina Rangel

Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer.

California chain known for 5-pound burritos will make San Antonio debut this summer

By Nina Rangel

Iguanas Burritozilla is known for monstrous five-pound burritos.

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits May 2-7

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio area Chick-fil-A locations to give out free Spicy Chicken Biscuits this week.

San Antonio's Künstler Brewing revives Fog Fest, a puro twist on German May Day

By Nina Rangel

Künstler started its annual Maifest celebration last year.

Also in Food & Drink

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us