LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio taproom The Dooryard closing for 'well-deserved hiatus'

The business' owners didn’t elaborate on future plans or how long a hiatus they plan to take.

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 9:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Dooryard allows guests to pay for beer, wine and seltzers by the ounce. - Instagram / thedooryardsa
Instagram / thedooryardsa
The Dooryard allows guests to pay for beer, wine and seltzers by the ounce.
Self-serve beer and wine concept The Dooryard will close its doors Saturday after nearly three years in business.

However, in an online post, officials with the Shavano Park taproom said it’s not goodbye for good. The operators of the business, located at 4503 De Zavala Road, Suite 108, are taking a “well-deserved hiatus," according to a Tuesday Facebook post.

“The Dooryard will be closing its taps August 26th But fear not, it’s not goodbye; it’s more of a ‘see you in the future,’” the post read. “During this break, we'll be stepping back to recharge and explore new avenues for our craft beer haven. Rest assured, the spirit of craft beer lives on, and we’re excited about the possibility of returning stronger than ever.”

Even so, the business didn’t elaborate on what those future plans may look like, nor how long the hiatus might last.

The Dooryard opened in December 2020 as San Antonio’s first pour-your-own taproom, allowing guests to pay for beer, wine and seltzers by the ounce. After presenting their IDs, guests received a card that could digitally record purchases on their tabs.

The locally owned spot inside the Starlight Oaks shopping center debuted with an impressive local craft-beer lineup, indoor tables and a spacious outdoor deck. Its menu included vittles such as brisket macaroni and cheese, Reuben sandwiches and charcuterie boards.

For its Saturday, Aug. 26 sendoff, the Dooryard will serve a cast iron-seared ribeye special with chimichurri, roasted potatoes and a mixed greens salad for $20, according to its online post. The final night will also include karaoke.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New study ranks San Antonio behind Austin as a 'taco city'

By Nina Rangel

Street tacos loaded with cilantro and onion can be found at countless San Antonio taco spots.

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana celebrates 45 years with new items

By Nina Rangel

Taco Cabana's Hatch chile smoked pulled-pork tacos are among its new menu items.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Sukhothai Thai Restaurant to open fourth San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Homegrown Sukhothai Thai Restaurant currently operates three locations.

Also in Food & Drink

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us