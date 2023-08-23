San Antonio taproom The Dooryard closing for 'well-deserved hiatus'

Instagram / thedooryardsa The Dooryard allows guests to pay for beer, wine and seltzers by the ounce.

Self-serve beer and wine concept The Dooryard will close its doors Saturday after nearly three years in business.However, in an online post, officials with the Shavano Park taproom said it’s not goodbye for good. The operators of the business, located at 4503 De Zavala Road, Suite 108, are taking a “well-deserved hiatus," according to a Tuesday Facebook post.“The Dooryard will be closing its taps August 26th But fear not, it’s not goodbye; it’s more of a ‘see you in the future,’” the post read. “During this break, we'll be stepping back to recharge and explore new avenues for our craft beer haven. Rest assured, the spirit of craft beer lives on, and we’re excited about the possibility of returning stronger than ever.”Even so, the business didn’t elaborate on what those future plans may look like, nor how long the hiatus might last.The Dooryard opened in December 2020 as San Antonio’s first pour-your-own taproom, allowing guests to pay for beer, wine and seltzers by the ounce. After presenting their IDs, guests received a card that could digitally record purchases on their tabs.The locally owned spot inside the Starlight Oaks shopping center debuted with an impressive local craft-beer lineup, indoor tables and a spacious outdoor deck. Its menu included vittles such as brisket macaroni and cheese, Reuben sandwiches and charcuterie boards.For its Saturday, Aug. 26 sendoff, the Dooryard will serve a cast iron-seared ribeye special with chimichurri, roasted potatoes and a mixed greens salad for $20, according to its online post. The final night will also include karaoke.