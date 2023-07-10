Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has closed permanently

The restaurant took to Facebook Saturday to share the news, stating simply: 'Permanently closed … thank you for the good times.'

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 11:14 am

Cha-Cha's New Gen Café is located at 6417 Evers Road.
Facebook / Cha-Cha's New Gen Café
Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café is located at 6417 Evers Road.
Following a 2021 vegetarian-friendly relaunch of its beloved Tex-Mex brand, Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café has permanently closed its doors.

The restaurant took to Facebook Saturday to share the news, stating simply: "Permanently closed … thank you for the good times.”

Fans took it hard when Tex-Mex spot Cha-Cha’s permanently closed the doors of its Bandera Road restaurant in 2017. Four years later, in October of 2021, Bania Ruiz — daughter of Cha-Cha’s founders Margarita and Ricardo Ruiz — reopened the concept at a new address and with a new vegetarian-focused direction.

“I wanted to make sure that we represented the restaurant my family built while also making it my own,” Ruiz said in 2021. “People want to start eating healthier now, so I am putting a lot of energy into that to make us a little bit different.”

Though a few of the original eatery’s standbys made it onto the new menu — including caldo, fajitas, steak a la Mexicana and six different types of enchiladas — Ruiz introduced a slew of plant-based dishes and “smoothies on steroids.” 

Cha-Cha’s New Gen Café was located at 6417 Evers Road, on the city’s Northwest side.

